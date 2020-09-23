Farmers urge Higgs to follow through on calls for more local produce

The National Farmer Union in New Brunswick is urging Tory Premier Blaine Higgs to follow through on prior statements calling for more local produce.



The farmers' union is noting Higgs' comment earlier this year that if producers can increase their ability to grow more, then the province should, ``start down that path.''



New Brunswick currently produces only eight per cent of the vegetables, and about 20 per cent of pork and beef that it consumes.



The farmers say the pandemic has highlighted the need for access to and availability of locally produced food.