Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested on charges alleging he sexually assaulted women and girls after luring them into his orbit with fashion and modeling opportunities.

The 79-year-old Nygard was arrested in Canada and was detained after a court appearance in Winnipeg.

His lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz, declined comment.

The arrest on sex trafficking charges Monday came after authorities raided Nygard's Manhattan offices earlier this year.

Authorities alleged a decades-long trail of crimes affecting dozens of women and girls in the United States, the Bahamas, Canada and elsewhere.

An indictment alleged Nygard used the promise of modeling and other fashion industry jobs to lure victims, who were sexually abused and assaulted by Nygard and his co-conspirators.

