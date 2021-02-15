Fatal collision claims life of 80-year old Dieppe woman

An 80-year old woman from Dieppe has died following a two-vehicle collision in Havelock on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car near kilometre marker 396 on the Trans Canada Highway.

Police believe the eastbound tractor-trailer collided with a car attempting to change lanes.

The RCMP say the driver of the car, an 80-year old woman from Dieppe, died at the scene, while the passenger, an 81-year old woman from Dieppe, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

The sole occupant of the tractor-trailer, a 63-year old Shediac man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled on the driver of the car to determine her exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.