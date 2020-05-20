Fatal crash in Dalhousie Junction

The RCMP say a 36-year-old man from Dalhousie has died following a single-vehicle crash in Dalhousie Junction.

Campbellton RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Route 11 around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it's believed the car left the road and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The RCMP say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.