Fatal crash in Youngs Cove

The RCMP say a 32-year-old woman from Youngs Cove has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community.

Members from the Oromocto detachment responded to a report of a crash on Route 105 around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that the crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to help identify the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.