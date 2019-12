A 58-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in McGivney.

The RCMP and the local fire department responded to the scene on A Street around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman's body was located, and police say no one else was home at the time of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of her death.

Officials from the Provincial Fire Marshal's office attended the scene as part of the investigation.