The Canadian Red Cross says one man is dead and two people were injured in a fire on Grand Manan Island.

The fire along Route 776 in Castalia was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Red Cross says RCMP confirmed that the body of a 23-year-old man was later recovered from the burned home.

The victim's name has not been released.

Red Cross volunteers on Grand Manan arranged emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases for the two survivors.