Father, stepmother will head straight to trial in death of Quebec 7-year-old

The father and stepmother of a slain seven-year-old Quebec girl will head straight to trial after they waived their right to a preliminary inquiry.

The pair briefly returned to court today in a case that began last April when the girl was found in critical condition in her family home in Granby, east of Montreal. She died a day later in hospital.

Crown prosecutor Claude Robitaille said all the parties agreed there was enough evidence to proceed.

The young girl's father faces four charges: criminal negligence causing death, unlawful confinement, failing to provide the necessities of life, and child abandonment. The stepmother faces one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

While the preliminary inquiry was expected to combine their cases, the pair will have separate trials.

Robitaille said he expects each trial to last six weeks or longer, depending on the number of defence witnesses.

The case returns to court March 30.