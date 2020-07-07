FCNB cautions of rental scam in N.B.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB) is urging New Brunswickers to exercise caution when responding to online ads for housing rentals.

In a release, the FCNB says fraudsters are advertising properties for rent that they do not own, and when someone inquires, are asking for hundreds of dollars in cash to cover a damage deposit and first month's rent before disappearing.

The consumer watchdog says the scam has been active in New Brunswick for at least a year and has occurred through several different websites and in several different locations.

Mitch McLean, Registrar of the New Brunswick Real Estate Association says in the release, "Public awareness and education on how to spot these scams remains paramount in our pursuit to eliminate the risk of financial loss."

The FCNB says some of the red flags identified in rental scams are:

- No ability for the potential renter to see the property in person before providing a deposit;

- Asking the renter to e-transfer a deposit, or meet at a location other than the property, to provide a deposit;

- Asking the potential renter to ignore the "for-sale" signs on the property;

- Spelling errors and typos in the ads;

- Pressure to act quickly;

If you suspect that you have been targeted by, or are the victim of a rental fraud scam, contact the police.