FCNB inviting comments on new Unclaimed Property Program

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB) is inviting stakeholders to give their input on a new program designed to help connect New Brunswickers with their lost/forgotten financial property.

A release states new legislation dictates New Brunswick businesses and government entities holding lost or forgotten financial property are required to attempt to locate the owners.

If unsuccessful, the financial property must then be reported and remitted to the Unclaimed Property Program.

The FCNB, which will administer the program, has opened a 60-day comment period for the program rules, which will close on November 23.

In a release, Andrew Nicholson, the commission's director of Unclaimed Property, says, "This program will impact many provincial and national businesses and other entities which are holding financial property of New Brunswickers. We want to hear from as many interested stakeholders as possible during this consultation period to ensure we have all perspectives on the program's operation."

Nicholson adds the property in the program will include items like security deposits, investments and uncashed cheques.

The FCNB estimates thousands of dollars go unclaimed every year in New Brunswick, and under this program, those holding this money will be relieved of the expense and liability of carrying the property on their books and records.