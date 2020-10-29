Federal agency says price of cancer medications nearly tripled in last decade

A federal agency says sales of medications to treat cancer have nearly tripled in Canada over the past decade, reaching 3.9 billion dollars last year.



The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board has released data showing cancer-fighting drugs account for about 15 per cent of all spending on pharmaceuticals.



The board, which aims to protect consumers against excessive pricing by manufacturers, says the cost for 28 days of cancer medication was more than $7,500 in 2019.



It says that accounted for 43 per cent of the drug costs for private plans, compared with 17 per cent in 2010.



Professor Steve Morgan of the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia notes Canada is the world's only country with a universal health-care plan but no coverage for prescription drugs.



He says that means it lacks the negotiating power of other countries that work out deals on a national level while provinces in Canada offer a patchwork of coverage for all drugs, including very expensive ones to treat cancer.