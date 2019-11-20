Federal Liberal government urged to intervene to end CN Rail strike

The first order of business for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet could be a decision on whether to intervene in a rail strike that a growing number of industries say could trigger layoffs, closures and cost millions.

The Liberals are being urged to step in and end the strike by roughly 3,200 Canadian National Railway Co. workers, which began Tuesday after the workers and CN failed to reach a deal.

Trudeau unveils his new cabinet on Wednesday ahead of the planned return of Parliament on Dec. 5.

But Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on him to immediately recall the House and enact emergency legislation.

The current labour minister says she remains hopeful the two sides will reach an agreement.

Patty Hajdu says the government is monitoring the situation and has faith in the collective bargaining process.