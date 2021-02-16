Federal NDP calls for quicker vaccine plan with military involvement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for a quicker, clearer vaccination plan that would see Canada's military deployed across the country to speed up provincial COVID-19 inoculation efforts.



Singh says the federal government should engage military personnel along with more medical and nursing students and retired health-care workers to ramp up Canada's faltering vaccine rollout.



The announcement, presented as a campaign-style pledge ahead of a possible election this year, comes despite the fact that Singh says no provinces have asked for military assistance with vaccine delivery.



The New Democrat leader cites deployment of armed forces to help set up and run vaccination centres in the United States and Scotland, with military roles ranging from site preparation to injecting doses into arms.



Singh is also calling on the Trudeau government to revive domestic production of vaccines by establishing publicly owned factories, and to call off the planned delivery of 1.9 million doses from the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program designed mainly to help poor countries afford pricey vaccines.

