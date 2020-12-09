Federal tourism efforts to focus on going local to help hard-hit sector, Joly says

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly says federal marketing strategies might need to shift away from attracting foreign visitors to Canada for the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 keeps suppressing travel.



She and her international counterparts have agreed that domestic travel is likely to take priority even after vaccinations begin.



Efforts earlier this year to redirect $40 million in marketing budgets yielded some results, Joly says, citing high attendance at Banff National Park in Alberta and visitors to Quebec's Gaspe region.



The government will likely keep that approach until the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.



Joly says in an interview that the strategy will likely be to first promote people travelling within their regions, then to travel across the country.



She says international efforts would come last, once officials in this country are sure other countries have widespread vaccination efforts that would protect Canadians' health and safety.