Federation, operators optimistic for snowmobile season, hope for renewed Atlantic Bubble

With New Brunswick on the cusp of another snowmobile season, local hotel operators are hoping for a renewed Atlantic Travel Bubble.

While the Chaleur Region welcomes snowmobilers from Quebec and New England as well, Atlantic Host Hotel owner Keith DeGrace tells CBC that Nova Scotia and PEI are the biggest business-drivers during the peak snowmobile season.

DeGrace says there's lots of interest from those looking to hit the trails in January but that it will depend on the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says so far it has been a banner year for New Brunswickers buying snowmobiles and trail permits.

(with files from CBC)