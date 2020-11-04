Federation shocked Higgs government opting out of talks on national standards for long-term care

The New Brunswick Federation of Labour says it was shocked to learn the provincial government passed on taking part in discussions about national standards for Canada's long-term care sector.

The federation says the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has shown long-term care homes are under pressure because they're under-resourced, under-staffed, and overlooked.

It says front-line workers have been sounding the alarm for years that nursing homes in the province are in crisis.

President Daniel Legere says New Brunswick's seniors don't deserve a lower standard of care than seniors in other parts of Canada.

The federation is calling on the Higgs government to reconsider its position on negotiating national standards for the long-term care sector.

Legere says seniors deserve no less than a national standard.