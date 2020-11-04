iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Federation shocked Higgs government opting out of talks on national standards for long-term care

New Brunswick

The New Brunswick Federation of Labour says it was shocked to learn the provincial government passed on taking part in discussions about national standards for Canada's long-term care sector.

The federation says the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has shown long-term care homes are under pressure because they're under-resourced, under-staffed, and overlooked.

It says front-line workers have been sounding the alarm for years that nursing homes in the province are in crisis.

President Daniel Legere says New Brunswick's seniors don't deserve a lower standard of care than seniors in other parts of Canada.

The federation is calling on the Higgs government to reconsider its position on negotiating national standards for the long-term care sector.

Legere says seniors deserve no less than a national standard.

Contests