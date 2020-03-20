Feds back New Brunswick's emergency declaration: LeBlanc

Ottawa will only enact sweeping emergency measures if provincial efforts like the state of emergency in New Brunswick fail.

The Telegraph-Journal reports Beausejour MP Dominic LeBlanc as saying the Higgs government made the right call in declaring a state of emergency.

LeBlanc is New Brunswick's only federal cabinet minister.

The paper reports LeBlanc said the federal government's "extraordinary power" will only be unleashed as a last resort, but he hopes it doesn't come to that.

The Prime Minister has said triggering the Emergencies Act was not off the table, but said it would not be done without the consultation of the provinces.

The Emergencies Act allows Ottawa to declare a public welfare emergency, allowing the feds to ban travel anywhere in the country, create emergency hospitals and to punish those who disobey instructions.

The last Prime Minister to call on federal emergency powers was Trudeau's father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who enacted the now defunct War Measures Act during the October Crisis in 1979 when a provincial politician was kidnapped and killed.

The Emergencies Act is the successor to the War Measures Act, and has never been enacted in its current form.

(With files from the Telegraph-Journal)