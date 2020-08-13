Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

The federal government has announced an additional $305 million to help Indigenous Peoples combat COVID-19.



Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the money is meant to help Indigenous communities prepare for emergencies and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.



He says communities can also use the money for a variety of other measures, including helping elders and vulnerable people, food insecurity, educational and other supports for children and mental health assistance.



The new money will flow through the Indigenous community support fund, bringing the total amount to $685 million this year.



Some funding will also go to First Nations living off-reserve as well as Inuit and Metis people living in urban centres, distributed based on need through an application process.



Miller says Ottawa is committed to ensuring Indigenous leaders have the tools and support they need to implement the various aspects of their pandemic plans.