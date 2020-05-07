Feds extend fighter-jet competition for second time this year

The federal government has extended the $19-billion competition to replace Canada's aging CF-18 fighter jets by another month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Public Services and Procurement Canada said in an email this evening that the second extension was granted at the request of industry, as the bidders have seen their ability to respond affected by the pandemic.



The latest extension will give the three companies vying for the lucrative contact until the end of July, rather than June 30, to submit their proposals.



The extension is the second this year for the competition, which is intended to deliver 88 new fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force over the coming decade.



The companies were originally supposed to submit their bids at the end of March but that was pushed back to June 30 following a request by Saab.



Saab's Gripen fighter jet is up against Lockheed Martin's F-35 and Boeing's Super Hornet for the contract.