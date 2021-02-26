Feds get another month to reform assisted-dying law as bill stalls in the Commons

The federal government has had its way and is granted one more month to expand access to medical assistance in dying even as its efforts to do so stalled in the House of Commons.



Quebec Superior Court Justice Martin Sheehan agreed to give the government a fourth extension to bring the law into compliance with a 2019 court ruling.



Sheehan's decision came just one day before the previous deadline was to expire today.



The 2019 ruling struck down a provision in the law that allows assisted dying only for those whose natural deaths are ``reasonably foreseeable.''



Last week the Senate proposed five amendments to Bill C-7 and the government worried there was not enough time to study them before today's deadline.



Conservative MPs talked out the clock on a motion Tuesday and then refused the unanimous consent needed to extend the debate until midnight.



They refused unanimous consent again yesterday.