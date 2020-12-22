Feds have not 'demonstrated need' for security-screening measures: privacy watchdog

The federal privacy watchdog is pressing for changes to security screening procedures for public servants.



An internal memo prepared by the privacy commissioner's office says the government has ``not demonstrated the need'' for several intrusive measures, from credit checks to polygraph tests.



The memo says the watchdog will continue to press the Treasury Board Secretariat to justify provisions of its security-screening standard, but also that the Treasury Board has largely proceeded without taking the privacy commissioner's advicemover the years.



The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to recently obtain a copy of the November 2019 memo.



The Standard on Security Screening, introduced in October 2014, allows for screening of federal personnel ranging from the basic category of ``reliability status'' to ``enhanced top secret'' clearance.



Federal officials are reviewing the standard, as they are required to do every five years, an examination the Treasury Board says will include privacy considerations.