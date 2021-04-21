Feds pressed to define 'free, prior and informed consent' in UNDRIP bill

Opposition MPs are calling for greater clarity on how a bill to harmonize Canada's laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples could affect future development projects and government decisions.



The UNDRIP bill would mandate the government provide a framework for departments to give First Nations a shared role in decision-making in actions that affect their lives, lands, families and cultures.



Officials studying Bill C-15 have been pressing the Liberals on why they have not included a definition of a key article from the UN declaration.



That article that would compel Ottawa to obtain ``free, prior and informed consent'' from Indigenous Peoples on any decisions that affect their lands or rights.



Conservatives have raised concerns this provision would give First Nations a ``veto'' over development projects.



Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says there is consensus from legal and Indigenous experts that this is not the case.