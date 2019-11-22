Feds refuse to intervene in railway strike despite propane shortage in Quebec

The federal government is refusing to intervene with legislation in a railway strike, despite the spectre of a propane shortage in Quebec and rising pressure from premiers and CEOs across the country.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters after the new government's first cabinet meeting in Ottawa that, ``we want this strike to end as soon as possible.''

Bargaining is continuing around the clock, but there has been no significant progress on the key health and safety issues.

Quebec has already started to ration propane, narrowing its use to less than half the typical six million litres per day.

Premier Francois Legault says the province has about 12 million litres in reserve.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Ottawa should signal it is willing ``to take swift and urgent action'' such as enacting a back-to-work bill.

But Garneau says they have federal mediators at work, and that is a better way to resolve the dispute.

More than three-thousand conductors, trainpersons and yard workers took to the picket lines Tuesday, halting freight trains across the country.