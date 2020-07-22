Feds relax fingerprinting rules when screening new hires during COVID-19

The government has quietly relaxed a requirement to fingerprint prospective new federal hires as part of security screening, a move prompted by the need for physical distancing.



The Treasury Board Secretariat says a temporary change to the federal standard on security screening during the COVID-19 pandemic allows departments and agencies subject to the Policy on Government Security to grant conditional security statuses and clearances.



It says that given recommended physical distancing practices, it is not always possible to obtain fingerprints, a common step in carrying out a criminal record check during screening.



The decision to grant a conditional security screening clearance is the responsibility of the deputy head within each department or agency, based on individual circumstances.



The secretariat says agencies continue to ``diligently assess'' candidates using security screening measures in a manner that does not present a public health risk.



This includes, for example, verifying a candidate's identity and background, information, education and professional credentials and performing a credit check.