Feds to unveil agreements with provinces to top up essential workers' pay

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today cost-sharing agreements with a number of provinces to top up the wages of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Those agreements are expected to involve a transfer of federal funds to the provinces, each of which will be able to decide for itself which essential workers most need a pay boost.



The flexible agreements are intended to allow provinces to tailor the program to suit their different needs.



However, it was the continuing tragedy in long-term care homes, residents of which account for more than 60 per cent of Canada's some 4,200 deaths so far, that first prompted Trudeau several weeks ago to offer a federal assistance to boost wages.



Specifically, he proposed a pay boost for personal support workers and other front-line health workers in long-term care facilities who earn less than $2,500 per month.



The crisis in long-term care has been blamed, at least in part, on the fact that health and personal care workers in those facilities are typically poorly paid and have had to work in multiple homes to make ends meet, thereby spreading the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 among the most vulnerable population.