Feds to unveil rent relief for businesses forced to shut down during pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford to pay their landlords at a time when their operations are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The federal help is expected to be provided in partnership with the provinces and territories, which have jurisdiction over rents.



Small- and medium-sized businesses, most of them shuttered since mid-March, have been clamouring for relief as the May 1 deadline for their next rent payments looms.



Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly told the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday that he was expecting an announcement as early as today.



Kelly said 70 per cent of the CFIB's 30,000 members pay monthly rent for their business premises and, of those, 55 per cent report that they can't afford to pay their rent next month.



Kelly said struggling businesses need a non-repayable rent subsidy, not loans or deferral of rent payments.