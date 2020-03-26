Finance critic calls on NB to delay property tax payment deadline with no interest

New Brunswick's opposition finance critic is calling on the province to delay the deadline for property tax payments by at least three months with no interest.

Roger Melanson says COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented situation where many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Melanson says jurisdictions across Canada have implemented a deferral of property tax payments and a suspension of interest and penalties for late payments to help.

He says such measures would be welcomed relief and in many cases make the difference as to whether a business is able to to survive the pandemic.