Financial and Consumer Services Commission warns of high-pressure door-to-door sales tactics
New Brunswickers are being warned of high-pressure sales tactics at the door.
The Financial and Consumer Services Commission is sounding the alarm of high-pressure sales tactics by unlicensed direct sellers.
There have been complaints of tactics such as statements this is a one-time, only available now.
The commission is also hearing complaints of salespeople telling homeowners their residences are dangerous and in need of a fast remedy.