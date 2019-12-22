Fire crews from around the region battle tire fire at Minto recycling plant

Fifteen different fire departments responded to a massive tire fire that broke out early this morning at a recycling plant in the village of Minto, in south-central New Brunswick.

The TRACC recycling plant is located in an industrial park.

Fire Chief Jody Price from nearby Oromocto described it as an "extremely active scene.''

Fredericton Grand Lake MLA Kris Austin lives nearby and says the sky was orange and that acrid smoke from the fire is filling the air.



He says the fire is devastating for the community because TRACC is one of its largest employers.

Because it's a tire fire he's also concerned about the environmental and health risks for area residents.

The provincial government put out a tweet advising people in the Minto and Chipman areas to stay away from the smoke, turn off any air exchangers, and if possible avoid outdoor activities.

Residents were also being urged to follow the advice of their local authorities.