Fire rips through seafood plant on Acadian Peninsula

A small Acadian Peninsula community was dealt a devastating blow Thursday afternoon as fire ripped through part of a seafood processing plant that employs hundreds of people.

The Tracadie Fire Department says the blaze at Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau was brought under control at around 6pm.

There are no reported injuries, however CBC reports the production section of the plant was completely destroyed.

In a statement on social media, Tracadie mayor Denis Losier says the loss is expected to have a considerable impact on the local economy.

(with files from CBC)