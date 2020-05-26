Firearm incident in Kedgwick River under investigation

The Saint-Quentin RCMP say a vehicle drove through a checkpoint on Route 265 late Saturday night in Kedgwick River and a passenger pointed what's believed to be a firearm at an officer.

An officer was nearly hit when the burgundy Chevrolet Tracker went through the checkpoint around 11:45 p.m.

The RCMP say the driver threw what appeared to be a beer bottle out of the window towards police.

While following the SUV, police say that's when someone on the passenger side pointed the firearm in the direction of an officer.

Police eventually lost sight of the vehicle, and patrols in the area were unable to locate it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.