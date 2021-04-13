Firearms and cocaine seized, pair arrested in Holmesville Friday

Police say two men were arrested and drugs and weapons were seized in Holmesville on Friday.

Investigators executed three simultaneous search warrants on Doherty Road and seized nine firearms, including one that was loaded and others that were unsecured, along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP say a 32-year old man from Holmesville and a 34-year old Moose Mountain man were arrested at the scene.

Police say the 32-year old was held in custody for a court appearance on Monday, while the 34-year old was released on conditions, pending a court appearance in the future.

The investigation is ongoing.