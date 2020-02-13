Firearms investigation leads to charges against Eel Ground First Nation man

A 19-year old man from the Eel Ground First Nation has been charged in connection with an ongoing firearms investigation.

Members of the Northeast District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, along with members of the Sunny Corner RCMP, arrested a man walking along Route 420 in Red Bank on Tuesday.

Police say they seized two prohibited firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons, and drugs believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Skylar Roy Genova appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody until his next appearance on Friday.

He faces two counts each of possession of prohibited weapons and failing to comply with probation orders, as well as four counts of possession of weapons while prohibited.