First COVID-19 related death, one new case reported in New Brunswick Thursday

Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in New Brunswick.

Speaking at a press conference in Fredericton Thursday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says an individudal in their 80s passed away from COVID-19 at the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

The individual was a resident of Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville, before being admitted to hospital.

Dr. Russell added the case is connected to the outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.

She says the Department of Health will not be providing any additional details related to the death of the individual, adding Thursday is a sad day for all New Brunswickers.

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in the Campbellton-Restigouche Region on Wednesday.

Dr. Russell says the new case is an individual in their 20s who is a health-care worker at Manoir de la Vallée.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region to 16, 15 of which are considered active.

There are currently four people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with one in intensive care.

New Brunswick has 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

508 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours, and to date the province has 32,163 negative test results.

120 people have recovered from COVID-19.

At the same press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs indicated the yellow phase of the recovery plan will move forward tomorrow.

This means religious services with physical distancing and outdoor gatherings of 50 or fewer people will be permitted.

In addtion, businesses like gyms, yoga and dance studios and waterparks can re-open.

Higgs says these businesses, including water parks and swimming pools, will be limited to a capacity of 50 people at any time, and proper sanitation has to be top of mind.

The Premier added outdoor visits of no more than two people will be permitted for residents of special care/nursing homes, though there msut be sufficient outdoor space for physical distancing to occur.

If this goes well, Higgs says controlled indoor visists to hospitals and nursing homes will be permitted, beginning on June 19.

All visitors will have to wear a face mask, and facilities will be required to have a plan for these visits in place.

In addition, Premier Higgs announced new additions to the yellow phase.

Canadian residents who own property or who have immediate family in New Brunswick can come to the province effective June 19, as long as they self-isolate for the required 14 days.

Further, anyone who needs to travel to New Brunswick to attend a funeral service/burial of a family member will be permitted to do so.

This additional loosening of restrictions does not apply to the Campbellton-Restigouche Region, which remains in the orange phase of the recovery plan.

When asked why the announcement of further loosening of restrictions was made on the same day Public Health announced the first COVID-19 related death in New Brunswick, Premier Higgs said it was a balancing act between "sadness and hope".

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown)