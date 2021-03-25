First Nation Chiefs say NB's plan to address systemic racism going ahead with no consultation

Indigenous leaders in New Brunswick say the provincial government's plan to address systemic racism was put together with no explanation and no consultation.

The province announced this week it would appointment an independent commissioner to investigate the matter and report back to the Legislature with recommendations on how to address the issue.

But St. Mary's Chief Allan Polchies says there's no better example of what systemic racism looks like than non-racialized people setting out a process to address racism without consulting those most affected.

The Chiefs are expressing concern over the process, timeframe, and qualifications of the commissioner being appointment.

Polchies questions weather the province understands the importance of 'getting this right'.