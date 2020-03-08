First Nations sue province over timber harvesting

Six Indigenous communities have banded together to sue the province, saying enforcement actions against their members for harvesting timbre violate centuries old treaties.

The Daily Gleaner repots the Oromocto, Saint Mary's, Kingsclear, Woodstock, Tobique and Madawaska Maliseet First Nations filed notice of action and a statement of claim in the Court of Queen's Bench in Woodstock in January.

The paper says the plaintiffs allege treaties dating back 300 hundred years protect their right to harvest timber on Crown land that falls within their territory for use as firewood or for their livelihoods.

The lawsuit alleges the province continues to charge First Nations members under the Crown Forests and Lands Act for harvesting Crown timber, citing examples from 2012 and last year.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

In February, the province filed a notice of intent to defend the court action, but a statement of defence has not yet been filled.

The Daily Gleaner says the First Nations are asking the court to declare their members have the right to harvest wood from Crown lands in their territory and that the province violated treaty rights.

The plaintiffs are also seeking unspecified damages.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)