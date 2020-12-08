First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine expected in NB next week

New Brunswick is expected to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as next week.

The province's Department of Justice and Public Safety says the first of two shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive around December 14th.

CBC reports the first shipment of up to 1,950 units would be enough to vaccinate 975 New Brunswickers because it takes two doses.

Public safety says it's working to identify priority groups who be the first to receive the vaccine, possibly by Christmas.

(with files from CBC)

