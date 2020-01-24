First stage of extradition hearing for top Huawei exec ends

A Canadian judge says she will announce her decision at a later date after she ended the first phase of an extradition hearing that will decide whether a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is sent to the United States.

This week's hearings dealt with the question of whether the U.S. charges against Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, are crimes in Canada as well.

Her lawyers argued the case is really about U.S. sanctions against Iran.

They maintain since Canada does not have similar sanctions against Iran, no fraud occurred.

Canada arrested Huawei's chief financial officer in December 2018.