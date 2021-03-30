First wild turkey hunt to be held this year in N.B.

Government has introduced a new, limited-entry wild turkey hunting season to run between May 10th and May 22nd this year.

A release states demand for the licences is expected to exceed a sustainable harvest, so a limited number of licences will be issued through a draw system, and harvest quotas will be established for each wildlife zone.

The draw application period runs April 6th-16th, and before applying, hunters will have to complete an online course on wild turkey hunting.

A recent study has indicated there is a healthy population of wild turkeys in southwestern New Brunswick that can be managed through hunting.