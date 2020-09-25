Fishermen in Prince Edward Island find body of second missing teenager

Fishermen have found the body of a second 17-year-old boy who went missing last week when the boat he was in capsized off the coast of western Prince Edward Island.



RCMP say Alex Hutchinson's body was found Thursday morning in the Cascumpec area, south of Alberton.



Hutchinson was with two other teens when their boat flipped last Wednesday near Northport.



An underwater search team found Ethan Reilly's body Sunday evening near Fox Island, which is halfway between Alberton and Cascumpec.



Authorities said the third boy made it back to shore.



The capsizing prompted a massive search involving RCMP, firefighters, military aircraft, coast guard vessels, ground search crews, federal and provincial Fisheries staff and Parks Canada.