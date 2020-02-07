Fishermen's union not ready to consider moratorium on herring fishery just yet

The Maritime Fishermen's Union says it's not ready to consider a moratorium on spring herring, even though some fishermen think they should.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the herring population in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been below the threshold for rapid recover for at least fifteen years.

Landings have declined significantly over the past several years as well, falling from over 93,000 tonnes of herring in 1995 to just 20,500 tonnes in 2017.

But the union says other measures need to be considered before a moratorium and that things like climate change and a lack of food for the fish may also be playing a role in the low numbers.



