Fitness hearing begins for man accused in New Brunswick mass shooting case

A fitness hearing for the man accused of killing four people in New Brunswick two years ago began today in Fredericton.



The suspect is accused of killing Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.



It took three days to choose the 12-person jury who will determine if he is fit to stand trial.



Court of Queen's Bench Justice Larry Landry ordered a publication ban on the testimony.



It found fit, the defendant will face trial on four counts of first-degree murder starting Sept. 15 and could proceed with the same jury or request a new one.



The province has said the legal proceedings would be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began.