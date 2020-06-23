Fitness hearing for accused Fredericton shooter and trial to be heard by one jury

A single jury will rule on the mental fitness of a Fredericton shooting suspect, and on a possible subsequent trial for his alleged crimes.

Justice Fred Ferguson of the Court of Queen's Bench made the decision Monday.



Ferguson says the jury trial will be the first in the country to begin during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will take place at the Fredericton Convention Centre to allow for physical distancing.



The suspect has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of two civilians and two police officers on Aug. 10, 2018.



The Crown wants about a month between the two proceedings but the defence wants them to happen quicker.



Justice Ferguson says he'll decide on that matter in a conference call with the lawyers on June 29.