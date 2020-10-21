Fitness track at KC Irving Centre re-opens with restrictions

No running around the rink!

The City of Bathurst says its fitness track at the KC Irving re-opened this week.

The track was shut down earlier this following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the city says no running activities will be permitted due to health and safety measures and you're required to wear a mask inside the facility, including on the track.

Hours for the track have been reduced and users are required to check in with security upon arrival.

The city says the measures will remain in place until further notice.