Five active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick Friday

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with no new cases reported Friday.

Three cases remain in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with one each in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, and Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

Public Health says the case in Zone 3 is a New Brunswicker who resides there but who has tested positive and is isolating in Ontario.

Overall, the province has 78,635 COVID-19 tests, 200 positive cases and two deaths.

There is no-one being treated for COVID-19 in a New Brunswick hospital.