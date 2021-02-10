Five COVID-19 cases confirmed at Irving Sawmill in Saint Leonard

Five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at J.D. Irving's sawmill in Saint Leonard.

A release from the company on Wednesday says the infected employees work in an isolated area of the site, away from the main sawmill, and the company is cooperating fully with NB Public Health officials.

The individuals are self-isolating and none are in hospital.

J.D. Irving says all 272 employees at the site will be offered three voluntary tests over the next 14 days.