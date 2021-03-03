Five displaced by fire near Bayside Tuesday afternoon

The Canadian Red Cross says five people were displaced by a fire near Bayside Tuesday afternoon.

A release states the fire was reported around 2:00 p.m. March 2nd and destroyed a house with a basement apartment north of St. Andrews.

The aid agency says a woman who lived on the main floor is staying with friends, as are the woman and her three children from the basement apartment, while volunteers have assisted all five with purchases of food and clothing.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.