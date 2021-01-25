Five Fredericton Region schools moving to distance learning on Tuesday

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) says Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School, Southern Victoria High School, Donald Fraser Memorial School and Tobique Valley High School will move to distance learning on Tuesday.

The school district says there are operational challenges presented by a significant portion of the school communities, including staff, living in the Edmundston Region, which is currently in a 14-day lockdown.

Students in grades K-2 will engage in paper-based learning, there will be paper-based and some technology-based learning for students in grades 3-5 and students in grades 6-12 will engage in learning that is only technology-based.

ASD-W says families that do not have a device that can connect to the internet should contact their principal.

Distance-learning is currently expected to last until Friday February 5th.