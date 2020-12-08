Five N.B. schools getting green retrofits

Five schools in New Brunswick will receive a total of $2 million to reduce energy costs and emissions that cause climate change.

The provincial government says Priestman Street School in Fredericton will receive $647,000 to install energy recovery ventilators and modernize building controls, while Ecole Sainte-Anne will get $500,000 to upgrade its heating system and ventilation control systems.

$520,000 is allocated to improve ventilation control systems and the building envelope at Woodstock High School, while Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol and Terry Fox Elementary School in Bathurst will also have projects funded.

The funding comes from the proceeds from the federal carbon pollution pricing system.