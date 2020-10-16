Five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Friday, state of emergency extended

Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Government says the cases are two individuals under the age of 19, one in their 20s and two in their 50s in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.

All of the new cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 89,852 COVID-19 tests, with 297 positive cases and 2 deaths.

There are four people who are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with one in ICU.

There are currently 92 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 41 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, one in Zone 3, Fredericton Region, and 48 in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.

Zone 1, the Moncton Region and Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region remain in the Orange level under New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan.

203 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

On Thursday, the state of emergency mandatory order was renewed under the Emergency Measures Act.